COAS Asim Munir reaches Germany on official visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir has reached Germany on an official visit, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

During the visit, he was received at the Federal Ministry of Defence by Gen Carsten Breuer, chief of defence, where he was presented with guard of honour by the contingent of German Armed Forces.

The COAS also met Lt Gen Alfons Mais, Chief of the German Army, and visited the Army Combat Training Centre, Gardelegen.

The army chief was briefed on various facets of the centre and the training being imparted to the German Army and contingents of other armies. He also witnessed a demonstration of urban warfare and visited different training facilities.

The COAS also met Jens Plötner, Foreign Policy and Security advisor to Federal Chancellor; Tobias Linder, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Nils Hilmer, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence. During meetings with the civilian and military leadership matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

German leadership acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s role in the fight against terrorism and for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The COAS would also be visiting the German Armed Forces Command & Staff College, Hamburg where he will address the students attending the course from various countries to dilate upon Pakistan’s Regional and International Security Perspective and contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces in the United Nations Missions.