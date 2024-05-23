Thursday, May 23, 2024
Consumers encouraged to register electricity-related complaints on provided forums: IESCO Chief Executive

May 23, 2024
Islamabad   -   Ensuring uninterrupted power supply and timely resolution of electricity-related complaints is the mission of IESCO officers and staff. Driven by this commitment, they are diligently performing their professional duties even in severe heat. Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan has stated that the increase in weather intensity has led to higher electricity usage, which in turn has overloaded the distribution system.

This has resulted in more feeder faults, tripping, transformer damage, and individual consumer complaints. Despite the extreme weather, IESCO officers and staff are striving to ensure power supply.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan further stated that on Wednesday, power supply was affected on several feeders due to faults in two 132 kV transmission line circuits Rawalpindi and the 132 kV G-5 grid station Islamabad. IESCO’s GSO and operation formations worked in the intense heat to clear these faults in a short time. He further said that he personally remains available in the field with the staff during these operations. He also urged consumers to promptly register electricity-related complaints with the relevant complaint office numbers, helpline 118, SMS number 8118, or the Complaint and Monitoring Cell at 051-9252933.

