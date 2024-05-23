CTD hostage taking: SP-Operation,DSP relieved

KARACHI - Sindh IGP removed CTD SP-Operation Imran Shaukat from his post after Rangers conduct raid at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) office for recovery of a hostage on Wednesday. Imran Shaukat has been ordered to report at the Central Police Office. DSP Suhail Akhtar Sulehri has also been suspended and orders issued for inquiry of the hostage taking incident by the CTD. According to details, a CTD team had allegedly kidnapped a citizen and demanded ransom for his release.

The matter disclosed when a special team of paramilitary Rangers reached. The man receiving the ransom money was found to be a CTD official. The counter terrorism department high ups also reached the spot after a team of rangers conducted raid at the office. DIG CTD suspended four officials including SHO Imdad Khawaja. The SP and DSP have also been relieved from their posts. The police authorities have initiated a high-level inquiry of the hostage taking incident. Rangers’ personnel yesterday conducted a raid at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) office and rescued an abducted citizen from their possession. DIG CTD Asif Aijaz Shaikh in a statement said that the CTD officials had failed to report the detained individual – who recently arrived in Karachi from Iraq – to higher authorities and had not officially recorded his detention.

He further disclosed that the CTD initially demanded a ransom of Rs 500,000 from the victim’s family, which was later negotiated down to Rs 100,000.

The DIG CTD announced suspension of four CTD officials, including the SHO, Sub-Inspector, ASI and a Constable.

A case has been registered against the suspended officers following their arrest.