Dar forms fact-finding committee on Bishkek violence as over 4,000 students return

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday constituted a fact-finding committee as around 4,000 Pakistani students were repatriated from Kyrgyzstan following the violence in Bishkek.

Speaking at a news conference here, Dar said the purpose of this committee was to investigate the factors contributing to the incident and to evaluate the performance of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in managing the situation. “For the satisfaction of all concerned, including the ministry and the prime minister, we have decided to establish an inquiry committee chaired by Additional Secretary (Admin) Muhammad Saleem. This committee will conduct a thorough investigation into the events that transpired,” Ishaq Dar said, adding the situation was under control. Ishaq Dar, who attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Astana, travelled to Bishkek with his Kyrgyz counterpart to address the issue.

He noted that the committee is expected to submit its findings within two weeks. He also mentioned that federal ministers had to cancel their visit to Bishkek based on recommendations from Kyrgyz authorities. Dar still insisted on visiting to meet with Pakistani nationals affected by the violence. During his visit, the deputy prime minister met with Pakistani worker Shahzaib, who had sustained a jaw fracture during the incident and later returned to Pakistan on Dar’s special aircraft. Kyrgyz authorities assured Dar the violence was not targeted specifically at Pakistanis and emphasized their commitment to preventing such incidents in the future.

The Kyrgyz president publicly declared a zero-tolerance policy towards such violence and promised that perpetrators would be held accountable, with some already arrested. The DPM said the Kyrgyz authorities expressed their appreciation for foreign students, acknowledging their contributions to the national economy. On Dar’s request, the Kyrgyz authorities agreed to regularize around 1,100 Pakistani workers who were facing deportation due to overstaying their visas. Dar proposed the import of Pakistan’s skilled manpower through a government-to-government mechanism, which the Kyrgyz authorities accepted.

Dar informed the media that during an interaction at Bishkek Airport, Pakistani students expressed their satisfaction with the Pakistani mission’s efforts during the crisis. To alleviate students’ concerns, he suggested that the Kyrgyz deputy prime minister and foreign minister send representatives to engage with them directly. To a question, Dar acknowledged that the quality of medical education provided to Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan was already under scrutiny by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee, led by Dar, to explore ways to accommodate aspiring medical students locally without compromising the standards of Pakistan’s robust medical education system.