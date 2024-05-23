Thursday, May 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC chairs meeting regarding fixing price of food items

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shariyar Gul Memon chaired a meeting regarding fixing the prices of daily food items in Shaheed Benazirabad district was held in his office on Wednesday.  Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Shariyar Memon said that all possible steps will be taken to provide relief in the prices of food items to the people of the district.

In this regard, the prices of food items have been fixed in Wednesday’s meeting. In the meeting, 80 grams of bread (chapati) is Rs10; 120 grams of tandoor roti Rs15, oiled naan Rs25 and the price of plain naan has been fixed at Rs20, while the price of chicken Karahi  Rs1,800 per kg. On this occasion, the DC issued strict instructions to the representatives of the hotel association to fix the prices according to the new reduced prices. They should be implemented otherwise legal action will be taken against the violators, DC added.

Hyderabad DC urges robust action to prevent polio

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1716351978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024