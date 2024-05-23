DC chairs meeting regarding fixing price of food items

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shariyar Gul Memon chaired a meeting regarding fixing the prices of daily food items in Shaheed Benazirabad district was held in his office on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Shariyar Memon said that all possible steps will be taken to provide relief in the prices of food items to the people of the district.

In this regard, the prices of food items have been fixed in Wednesday’s meeting. In the meeting, 80 grams of bread (chapati) is Rs10; 120 grams of tandoor roti Rs15, oiled naan Rs25 and the price of plain naan has been fixed at Rs20, while the price of chicken Karahi Rs1,800 per kg. On this occasion, the DC issued strict instructions to the representatives of the hotel association to fix the prices according to the new reduced prices. They should be implemented otherwise legal action will be taken against the violators, DC added.