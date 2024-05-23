Thursday, May 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Delegation of PPSAP visits Traffic Headquarters

Delegation of PPSAP visits Traffic Headquarters
Israr Ahmad
May 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  A delegation of Pakistan Provincial Services Academy Peshawar (PPSAP) visited Traffic Headquarters Islamabad here on Wednesday. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk along with other officers welcomed the delegation. Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk gave a tour of Traffic headquarter to the delegation of Pakistan Provincial Services Academy Peshawar (PPSAP) ninth junior command officers who are on in-country study tour, informed police spokesman. He said that the delegation was briefed about the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) central system, modern technological digital one-window operational halls, and other sections, and briefed on their processes and effectiveness. SSP Traffic briefed the delegation that ITP is playing a vital role in various sections through modern technical projects including traffic police field operations and the e-challan system. Moreover, the delegation was informed that ITP is deploying all resources to ensure the provision of all facilities under one roof for citizens coming to obtain driving licenses and for the protection of life and property of citizens through modern technology. In this regard, 24/7 Police Khidmat Markaz are providing various services to citizens and digital smart vans are being deployed to provide learner permits to students at various colleges and universities.

Huge crowds in Iran capital for president’s funeral

The delegation appreciated ITP’s modern technical system and its effectiveness, and expressed special thanks to SSP Traffic and his team for this successful visit.

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1716351978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024