Endless cruise set to tour the world on May 30

BELFAST - Under a blazing blue sky in the legendary Harland & Wolff shipyard in Northern Ireland, where the Titanic was once built, the modestly sized Villa Vie Odyssey sits in dry dock, dwarfed by the huge 12-deck Caribbean party boat that looms beside it. But when it sets sail on May 30, after intense refurbishment and cosmetic work, this 31-year-old ship will be one of the hottest new innovations in the cruise industry. It will be one of only two residential cruise ships in operation – and its world tour will have successfully launched where others have very dramatically failed. Around 300 passengers – or “residents” – will be on board to start the voyage from Belfast which will visit 425 ports in 147 countries across all seven continents, circumnavigating the globe every three-and-a-half years. For this is to be a cruise without end, where passengers can choose between pay-as-you-go and ownership options, spending as little as 35 days or the whole of their natural life on board, with the ship itself being replaced around every 15 years. The relatively small size of the 924-capacity vessel means it’s capable of docking in the heart of destinations, with port stays ranging from a leisurely two to seven days, rather than the typical “hit and run” cruise ship approach. These long-term cruise residents do, after all, have all the time in the world. The global itinerary, broken down into 16 “segments” over 1,301 days, has been carefully designed so that it catches the spring-summer seasons in both the northern and summer hemisphere. Residents, if they so choose, may never feel the winter chill again. There’s no commitment to stay on board for the full three and a half years, or to get off when that’s over. Residents can pick and choose between segments as they like. South America is the most popular part and the transatlantic section the least, Villa Vie Residences CEO Mikael Petterson told the dry dock press tour Sunday. Takeup has been high. Of the 295 cabins available at launch, 270 have been sold, with some residents choosing to join later in the voyage. Petterson expects all cabins to be fully booked by the end of the Northern European segment, which ends in August, and more will be opened up during segment two, which is Greenland to Miami. “We have a significant amount of people that want to come and see the ship themselves before committing, for obvious reasons,” says Petterson.

It’s been a long journey to this upcoming launch and this is not the first venture of its kind.