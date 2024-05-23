Thursday, May 23, 2024
Entry of vehicles with construction material in Galyat banned

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2024
Peshawar    -   A complete ban has been imposed on the entry of vehicles carrying construction material in Galyat from Friday to Monday morning, effective immediately.

This decision follows clear instructions from the Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archeology, and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb, who recently visited the serene hill stations and witnessed the traffic congestion in its markets and bazaars.

Similarly, an operation against illegal encroachments in the bazaars of Galyat has also been launched immediately.

These initiatives aim to address the traffic problems caused by the influx of tourists at the start of the tourist season in Galyat. A formal notification has been issued by the Galyat Development Authority (GDA), which is being strictly enforced.

According to the GDA notification, strict action will be taken against those obstructing traffic by leaving construction materials on roads and streets. The ban on vehicles carrying construction materials will be enforced from Friday morning (6am) till Monday morning (6am).

The Advisor for Tourism and Culture has also requested the removal of encroachments, renovation of public parks, ensuring health and hygiene, cleanliness, availability of potable water, and separate washrooms for men and women.

Our Staff Reporter

