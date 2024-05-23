Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with skills for practical life

MULTAN - Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr Ishrat Hussain, urged upon students to absorb knowledge in their minds while studying at universities to succeed in practical life. He stated that it was not an era of cramming and continuous learning was the key to success in future. “The name of the game today is continuous learning,” he said while addressing an annual function of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Commerce Department late on Tuesday evening at a local marquee. Dr Ishrat noted that if one did not have mastery over new knowledge, one’s old knowledge would be outdated adding that he was always trying to equip himself with modern knowledge. Ex Governor SBP told them to develop communication and interpersonal skills as our society is a multi-ethnic and multicultural for which we need to learn languages spoken in different provinces of the country and added that if one serves in either in Sindh, KP or Baluchistan, one should learn its culture and patterns for working there conveniently.