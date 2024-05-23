Fazl urges cooperation among opposition parties amid governance concerns

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while expressing concerns over the dismal state of governance and democratic institutions, stressed the importance of fostering political cooperation among opposition parties on Wednesday.

Fazl, during a meeting with a PTI delegation, highlighted the urgency of collective action among opposition parties to address the challenges of what he described as a decline in democracy, waning relevance of parliament and the diminishing significance of the constitution.

Speaking to media alongside PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser after the meeting, Fazl emphasised the need for political cooperation among opposition parties, noting that there was no disagreement on that.

He underscored the necessity of dialogue in today's environment to eliminate bitterness, stating, “If we cannot end differences, we can soften attitudes.”

Expressing similar views, Omar Ayub, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, said they had a useful conversation with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who welcomed them wholeheartedly. He affirmed that these talks would continue in the future.

Ayub vowed to stand for the supremacy of the constitution, announcing that their meetings and conventions would be held all over Pakistan.

Ayub highlighted the link between democracy and investment, asserting that investment would only come when democracy flourishes.

He also condemned the recent police attack on the party secretariat.

Addressing the media, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said the country had assumed the form of a public limited company now.

He said that during the meeting with the JUI-F chief, they also discussed the wheat crisis issue in Punjab.

Qaiser emphasised the need for opposition parties to unite for the supremacy of the constitution and law, observing that the prevailing law of the jungle in the country must end.