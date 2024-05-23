Fesco imposes Rs854m fine on 8,251 electricity thieves in 256 days

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs. 854 million fine on 8,251 electricity thieves caught during last 256 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region. Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in eight districts of its region and during 256 days of this campaign, the anti-theft teams of the company caught 8,251 power pilferers including 33 electricity thieves during the last 24 hours. The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.854 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 19.1 million in addition to getting cases registered against 8107 accused whereas the police had arrested 6443 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.614.4 million. Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1958 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.200 million on them under the head of 4555,000 million detection units.