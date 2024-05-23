Free textbooks provided to schools in Jamrud

Khyber - Free textbooks were provided to government-run schools in Jamrud tehsil of district Khyber. A gathering was organized in Elementary College, Jamrud, on Wednesday, where Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi was the chief guest.

District Education Officer (DEO) Muhammad Uzair, Assistant EDO Abdul Nawaz Khan, the Principal of Elementary College, and others were among the participants. Speaking on the occasion, MNA Afridi emphasized that the timely provision of books to students of state-run educational institutions was crucial to save the precious time of students.

He advised schools that have not yet received the books to contact the education officer in Jamrud.

The parliamentarian urged the education officer to take immediate steps to ensure that free books are supplied to all state-run schools across the district.