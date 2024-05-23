Gorchani vows to address problems facing mining industry

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani Wednesday chaired a significant meeting with officials from the All Pakistan Mine Owners Association (APMOA) aimed at addressing key challenges and fostering collaboration in the mining sector. The meeting provided a platform for in-depth discussions on pressing issues confronting the mining industry. Officials from APMOA delivered comprehensive briefings to the Minister, shedding light on the intricacies of coal mining operations and highlighting technical hurdles faced by stakeholders.

During the session, APMOA representatives underscored concerns regarding dead rent and the complexities surrounding mining lease durations. Minister Gorchani attentively listened to these challenges and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving them through pragmatic measures. Expressing optimism for the future of the mining sector, Minister Gorchani emphasized the pivotal role played by coal mining in driving economic growth. He assured APMOA officials of the government’s unwavering support and pledged to work closely with them to facilitate industry development.

Furthermore, Minister Gorchani outlined plans to modernize the mining sector, leveraging the expertise and collaboration of APMOA. He unveiled initiatives aimed at introducing innovative projects to propel the industry forward, ultimately contributing to the nation’s economic prosperity.

In response, APMOA expressed gratitude for Minister Gorchani’s proactive approach and extended appreciation for the government’s commitment to addressing industry challenges. They welcomed the assurance of increased support and expressed confidence that collective efforts would lead to overcoming obstacles faced by mine owners. As the meeting concluded, both parties affirmed their dedication to fostering a conducive environment for sustainable growth and development within the mining sector.