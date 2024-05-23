Thursday, May 23, 2024
Hasan Ali released from Pakistan squad

Agencies
May 23, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LEEDS   -   Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been released from the Pakistan squad ahead of the first T20I against England on Wednesday. Pakistan’s team management has decided to release Hasan Ali to continue his commitments in county cricket with Warwickshire County Cricket Club. He was selected in the Pakistan squad for the Ireland and England series as an injury cover for fast bowler Haris Rauf, who was nursing a shoulder injury. Notably, Pakistan’s white-ball skipper Babar Azam provided an update regarding Rauf’s fitness yesterday and revealed that the right-arm speedster is completely fit. “We’ve received clearance for Haris Rauf. He’s available for this series. So, by the will of Almighty Allah, he will surely be seen in action in the series.” Rauf did not play any part during the Ireland series owing to his nursing injury, while Ali featured in one game. Pakistan defeated Ireland 2-1 in the three-match T20I series before reaching England to play the four-match series against the defending T20 World champions. The T20I series between Pakistan and England, scheduled to run from May 22 to 30, will serve as a warm-up for both teams heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as the previous edition’s finalists will skip the warm-up matches for this year’s mega event.

Agencies

