ISLAMABAD - Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfraraz on Wednesday has warned that ongoing heatwave in Pakistan persist until the first week of June. According to a private news channel, Sardar Sarfraaz said that this intense spell of high temperature is expected to grip the nation with the mercury potentially soaring above 50 degrees Celsius in the coming days. “Pre-monsoon rainfall could begin in the first week of June,” the met official said, offering a glimmer of hope for relief.