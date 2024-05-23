Hyderabad DC urges robust action to prevent polio

HYDERABAD - A meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign, scheduled from June 3 to June 9, and to evaluate the results of the previous campaign was held at Shehbaz Hall under the chairmanship of the Chairman of District Polio Eradication Committee/Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner expressed concern over the positive environmental sample and directed the concerned officers to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of polio virus so that polio can be eradicated from the root. He also directed the officers to pay special attention to the refusal cases so that no child up to five years of age misses out on anti-polio vaccine.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure legal action against the parents who refuse to administer polio vaccine and also advised the parents to administer two doses of polio vaccine to their children during every campaign to protect future generations from permanent disability. He directed the concerned officers to pay special attention to low performing Union Councils so as to get 100 percent results of the campaign.

The DC highlighted the need for training of polio workers and instructed officers to focus on the Extended Programme on Immunisation (EPI) alongside the polio campaign. Additionally, measures were recommended to control stray dogs to prevent dog bite incidents during the campaign, stressing that the safety of polio workers, who are front line heroes, is a top priority. He also directed providing Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) and drinks to polio workers during the heatwave to prevent them from heatstroke.

Dr Bismah briefed the meeting, stating that during this campaign, a target of about 400,000 up to 5-year children of 163 UCs has been set for vaccination, for which the officials of the health department and other relevant departments will perform their duties. These include 1,565 mobile teams, 160 fixed teams, 70 transit teams and 8 roaming teams which will be supervised by 385 area in-charges and 112 UC MOs.

The meeting was attended by DHO Hyderabad Dr Lala Jaffar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Shehzad Ahmed Sahi, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Mehwish Aijaz, Assistant Commissioner taluka Latifabad Saud Baloch, Assistant Commissioner taluka City Babar Saleh Rahpoto, Assistant Commissioner taluka Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa, Dr Imam Bux Magsi, Dr Jamshed Khanzada and other relevant officers.