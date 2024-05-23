Thursday, May 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Japanese CG praises softball’s role in promoting unity

Japanese CG praises softball’s role in promoting unity
Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Japan’s Consul General in Karachi, Hattori Masaru, emphasized the unifying power of sports, particularly softball, in fostering international unity and mutual respect.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation led by Softball Federation of Pakistan President Asif Azeem at the Japanese Consulate.Also present at the meeting were Vice Consul Saito Machi, Senior Vice President of SFP, Dr Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder, and Secretary Finance Zeeshan Merchant.

CG Hattori highlighted that over 65 million people from 140 countries play softball, underscoring its global appeal.

He noted that the Olympic Games hold a prominent place in the world of sports, with softball set to be included in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1716351978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024