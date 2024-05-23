Japanese CG praises softball’s role in promoting unity

LAHORE - Japan’s Consul General in Karachi, Hattori Masaru, emphasized the unifying power of sports, particularly softball, in fostering international unity and mutual respect.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation led by Softball Federation of Pakistan President Asif Azeem at the Japanese Consulate.Also present at the meeting were Vice Consul Saito Machi, Senior Vice President of SFP, Dr Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder, and Secretary Finance Zeeshan Merchant.

CG Hattori highlighted that over 65 million people from 140 countries play softball, underscoring its global appeal.

He noted that the Olympic Games hold a prominent place in the world of sports, with softball set to be included in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA.