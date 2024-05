Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has vehemently rejected ‘The Punjab Defamation Bill 2024’ passed by the Punjab Assembly earlier this week.

Speaking to media in Mansoora on Thursday, the JI emir said the government wanted to forcibly control the people.

Earlier, a delegation of Joint Action Committee (JAC) called on him to express the reservations of media fraternity over the defamation bill.