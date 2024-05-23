Thursday, May 23, 2024
Journalist Nasrullah not to be shifted to Karachi due to critical condition: Sharjeel

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2024
KARACHI   -   Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that condition of injured journalist Nasrullah Gadani is critical therefore doctors in Rahim Yar Khan were not allowing him to be shifted to Karachi. The minister said he was in constant contact with Dr Jabbar Khattak regarding the condition of journalist Nasrullah Gadani.

In his post on the social networking site the X, Memon said rescue 1122 ambulance was also ready to shift the injured journalist Nasrullah from Rahim Yar Khan to Agha Khan Hospital Karachi from the day one but doctors in Rahim Yar Khan were not allowing him to be shifted to anywhere else due to his critical condition.

