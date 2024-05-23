Thursday, May 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kate stuns fans with ‘show-stopping’ performance on The Voice finale

Agencies
May 23, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES   -   Kate Hudson surprised fans on Tuesday, featuring a phenomenal performance on The Voice season finale. The actress, who is known for her roles in films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars, set the stage on fire with her recently released single Glorious. Hudson donned a white mini dress and cape, as she performed at a stage decorated with flowers. Fans grooved along as Hudson belted out the lyrics, expressing disbelief at the singer’s abilities. One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Kate Hudson can hold a note?!” Although this is her first album, the actress previously flaunted her singing skills in Fox series Glee, performing various hits, including All That Jazz from the musical, Chicago.

For the unversed, The Voice finale also showcased a spectacular performance by country singer Lainey Wilson. In addition, Wilson, who chanted her latest hit Hang Tight Honey, was later offered an invitation to join Grand Ole Opry by the legend Reba McEntire herself. Reacting to McEntire’s heartfelt gesture, the Never Say Never singer expressed gratitude towards the legend.

Hyderabad DC urges robust action to prevent polio

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1716351978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024