Kate stuns fans with ‘show-stopping’ performance on The Voice finale

LOS ANGELES - Kate Hudson surprised fans on Tuesday, featuring a phenomenal performance on The Voice season finale. The actress, who is known for her roles in films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars, set the stage on fire with her recently released single Glorious. Hudson donned a white mini dress and cape, as she performed at a stage decorated with flowers. Fans grooved along as Hudson belted out the lyrics, expressing disbelief at the singer’s abilities. One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Kate Hudson can hold a note?!” Although this is her first album, the actress previously flaunted her singing skills in Fox series Glee, performing various hits, including All That Jazz from the musical, Chicago.

For the unversed, The Voice finale also showcased a spectacular performance by country singer Lainey Wilson. In addition, Wilson, who chanted her latest hit Hang Tight Honey, was later offered an invitation to join Grand Ole Opry by the legend Reba McEntire herself. Reacting to McEntire’s heartfelt gesture, the Never Say Never singer expressed gratitude towards the legend.