KP CM distributes scholarships among talented students

Peshawar - The Scholarship Award Distribution Ceremony under the Chief Minister Education Endowment Fund (CMEEF) was held at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, MNA Shahid Khan Khattak, and other officials attended the ceremony. The Chief Minister distributed scholarship certificates to 65 deserving and talented students for graduate and undergraduate programs.

The CMEEF was established in 2014 with seed money of Rs. 940 million. To date, 444 scholarships worth Rs. 546.47 million have been awarded, including 107 graduate scholarships costing Rs. 47 million and 327 undergraduate scholarships worth Rs. 302 million. Additionally, 3 MS and 7 PhD scholarships valued at Rs. 197.47 million have been awarded to top-level universities worldwide.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister congratulated the scholarship recipients, encouraging them to work hard and make the nation proud on an international level. He announced an increase in the endowment fund from Rs. 940 million to Rs. 2 billion to award more scholarships and support orphan students in the province. He also committed to allocating funds in the upcoming provincial budget to help talented students study abroad despite financial constraints.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s dedication to education, stating that they prioritize merit and transparency. He urged students to remain committed to their goals, assuring them of the government’s full support. He also highlighted the collective responsibility of making Pakistan a great country, as envisioned by Allama Iqbal.