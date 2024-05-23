KP to present FY 2024-25 budget tomorrow

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced to present the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on May 24 before the federal government. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Aftab Alam disclosed that he will present the budget for 2024 on May 24, with the assembly’s session summoned at 3 pm. Alam emphasized the importance of positive dialogue from the opposition rather than mere criticism of the upcoming budget. He also highlighted the less than ideal working relationship between the federal and KP governments. Recent reports suggest that the Pakistan government may abolish tax exemptions in the FY2024-25 budget at the insistence of the IMF. As per the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2024-25, Pakistan is considering the gradual elimination of exemptions on sales and income tax. Furthermore, there is contemplation regarding the imposition of a sales tax on tractors and pesticides, potentially leading to increased prices for these crucial agricultural inputs. Currently, under the Sixth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, pesticides and their active ingredients registered by the Department of Plant Protection are exempt from sales tax.