Meeting held to reduce load-shedding, tripping

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shah Saud on Wednesday underlined the need for taking solid measures to overcome the issue of power load shedding.

In a meeting with PESCO officials where Member National Assembly(MNA) Naseem Ali Shah besides officials of relevant departments was also present on the occasion.

He appealed to the residents of the district for their cooperation to resolve the issue of load shedding and tripping permanently and to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers who regularly pay their bills.

The meeting was informed that in the first phase, an operation will be initiated in four feeders including Bazar Ahmad Khan, Township, Ghoriwala, and Mandan/Bharat to recover outstanding electricity bills.

During the drive new meters would be installed besides eliminating illegal connections (Kunda culture). During the campaign, efforts would be made to reduce losses from 90 percent to 50 percent, after which load shedding on these feeders can be reduced.