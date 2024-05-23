Thursday, May 23, 2024
Minister briefed on WSSP financial,operational issues

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   KP Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub presided over the annual financial year meeting of WSSP Peshawar which was attended besides others by MNA Arbab Sher Ali, MNA Asif Khan, Secretary Local Government Daud Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Masood and others officials.

The Water and Sanitation officials gave a detailed briefing to the minister on their administrative, financial, operational and other issues. The officials while giving briefing said that 4000 employees are performing their services in WSSP. They added that the authority is covering 2.1 million population and work on solar system is going on in this regard.

On the occasion, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsood while giving a briefing to the minister said that the service delivery fee has been increased from Rs300 to Rs440, which has increased the income. He said that every year, WSSP employees conduct non-stop cleaning campaign on Eid festivals and special days and also conduct awareness campaign with scholars, school children and media representatives. WSSP also requested release of 620 million rupees in the new financial year.

On the occasion, Arshad Ayub said that the operation against encroachments is the need of the hour and soon Commissioner Peshawar, members of the national and provincial assembly from Peshawar, along with Secretary Local Government will visit the Peshawar city.

The minister said that provision of facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first priority of the provincial government, adding he vowed to make Peshawar as the ‘City of Flowers’ again and improve the sanitation system throughout the province.

