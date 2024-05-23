Minister reviews reforms in education sector

LAHORE: - Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat participated in the Education World Forum in London, representing the Punjab province of Pakistan. Education ministers and secretaries from 130 countries are attending the conference. In this five-day international event, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat highlighted the importance, need, and role of education in fostering social partnerships, sharing educational experiences, and building community networks to address common educational challenges. Rana Sikandar Hayat shared insights on the current Punjab government’s educational initiatives, the education vision of the Muslim League-N, and potential reforms. He expressed pride in Punjab’s representation at the Education World Forum in London, emphasizing that the interaction with education experts worldwide is a unique opportunity. The Punjab Education Minister noted that the gathering of education ministers from various countries will enable the sharing of valuable experiences. He further stated that the World Education Conference will help in addressing common educational challenges and fostering social partnerships. The conference is also significant for building community networks and deriving educational benefits.

Punjab Education Secretary Dr.Ehtesham is also participating in the conference.