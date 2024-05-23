New jails to be set up outside cities: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday announced that new jails would be set up outside the cities. Chairing a meeting on prison reforms, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to present a comprehensive plan regarding construction of new jails. She also gave in principle approval for the establishment of women’s jails in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. Madam chief minister also approved a project to revamp Bakshi Khanas and lock-ups across Punjab. Earlier, a concern was raised in the meeting about possible external contacts of criminals with the prisoners. The chief minister directed to ensure foolproof security of prisons. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Nurul Amin Mengal, IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and other relevant officers were also present. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday took notice of a torture incident on a student by a cleric in a Jaranwala seminary and sought a report from IG Police in this regard. The CM directed to provide excellent treatment facilities to the affected student. She directed that legal action should be undertaken after ascertaining the responsible for committing torture on a student. CM Maryam asserted that any sort of torture will not be tolerated on the students in the seminaries.