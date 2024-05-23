OGRA bans sale, purchase of substandard LPG cylinders

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has banned the sale and purchase of substandard LPG cylinders across Pakistan.

In a notification issued by the OGRA, the body termed refilling of substandard LPGO cylinders as dangerous, notices were issued to the 313 LPG marketing and 19 cylinder-producing companies.

The OGRA has warned the LPG marketing companies of selling LPG to unauthorized distributors. According to the notification, the new SOPs have been formed for LPG business as from now onwards only authorized distributors can sell and purchase the LPG.

The notification further stated that the decision has been taken in the wake of increasing incidents of cylinder blasts as the body is trying to save the lives and the business.

On May 3, the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were slashed by Rs 20 per kilogram in Quetta.

According to sources, the LPG rates are reduced by Rs 20 taking the price from Rs 280 to Rs 260 per kilogram.

Its worth mentioning here that the LPG prices dropped earlier by Rs 20 per kilogram taking the total reduction to Rs 40 per kg in the span of few weeks.