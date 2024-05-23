One killed, two injured over property dispute

ORAKZAI - One person was killed and two others injured in firing by armed men over a property dispute here on Wednesday, police reported. The incident occurred in Mishti Mela area of Orakzai district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Culprits fired bullets at their rivals with whom they were disputing ownership of a piece of land. In the exchange of fire, one person was killed on the spot, while two others sustained bullet wounds. The attackers swiftly fled the scene after the crime. The body and injured were rushed to DHQ Hospital. Police have registered a case and started raids to arrest the culprits.