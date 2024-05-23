Pak security forces killed 29 terrorists along Pak-Afghan border in one month

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan security forces killed at least 29 terrorists in different areas along Pak-Afghan border during the past one month, said the media wing of the military on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, Pakistan witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents orchestrated from Afghan soil, wherein, terrorists from Afghanistan attempted to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border and target security forces as well as the innocent civilians. In this context, in addition to other areas along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the security forces have been conducting operations in general area Sambaza in Zhob District of Balochistan since 21 April 2024. “As a result of effective engagements, 29 terrorists have been successfully neutralized by the security Forces in the past one month,” the ISPR said.

In the same series of operations, during an intelligence-based operation on 14 May 2024, Maj Babar Khan also embraced Shahadat, while fighting gallantly. The ISPR said that Pakistan’s security forces are determined and remain committed to secure the borders and ensure safety of its citizens against the scourge of terrorism.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

“Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” Pakistan military said.