Pakistan hosts global marathon ‘ONE RUN’ for the first time

KARACHI - Pakistan hosted an internationally recognized world-largest marathon, ONE RUN, in Karachi for the first time, in which nearly 1200 runners participated, including professional athletes, senior citizens, and women. The marathon took place in 105 cities in 16 different countries on the same day. Participants had the opportunity to cover one of four distances: 1, 5, 10, or 21.1 kilometers. Sports in Pakistan and the Hero League congratulate the winners and all participants for their remarkable achievements and sportsmanship. In the female category, Mumtaz Naimat secured the first position. She was followed by Sehrish and Qandeel, who were the second and third winners, respectively. In the male category, Israr Khattak won the marathons. M Sajjad and Adnan won the second and third. The winners were given cash prizes.