Pakistan makes significant improvement in global ranking on Travel and Tourism Index: Report

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has shown remarkable improvements in its global rankings on the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI). As per the detail, the 2024 edition of the World Economic Forum’s report ranks Pakistan at the prominent position of 101st by scoring 3.41 out of 7. As compared to 2019, Pakistan has improved by 3.6% by attaining a 20-rank upgrade.

At this occasion, Aftab Rana, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) said, “Pakistan has achieved this success through the joint continuous efforts of PTDC, provincial tourist departments, the private sector, development partners such as the World Bank, and tourism educational institutions”. He said that the UN Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has also acknowledged that after the pandemic Pakistan’s outstanding performance in tourism has marked a 92% recovery in 2023.

The country experienced a 115% surge in foreign tourist arrivals compared to the previous year. PTDC has actively participated in six major global tourism events such as World Travel Mart London, ITB Berlin, New York Travel and Adventure Show, Arabian Travel Mart Dubai, Seoul Travel Mart Korea, and Travel Mart in Vietnam, fostering essential B2B connections with foreign tour operators.

He said, “To present the soft image of Pakistan globally, PTDC has launched a special tourism promotion campaign under the title of Salam Pakistan. The initiatives of PTDC on the National Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (NTTCI) and the development of the National Minimum Standards for the Tourism and hospitality sector have also played a key role in building the capacity of industry stakeholders to work for quality assurance in the tourism industry of Pakistan”.

Aftab Rana Said that there is a strong need to adopt a more open visa policy, improve the safety and security of visitors, increase air connectivity of Pakistan with the rest of the world, invest in quality tourism infrastructure, adoption of ICT in tourism, and improve our human resources skills to further improve the progress of Pakistan on this global travel and tourism index. The top countries on the TTDI in 2024 are the United States, Spain, Japan, France, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Italy, and Switzerland. These countries have been recognized for their favorable business environments, open travel policies, well-developed transport, tourism, and ICT infrastructure, as well as rich natural, cultural, and non-leisure attractions.

They collectively accounted for over 75% of the Travel & Tourism industry GDP in 2022 and 70% of GDP growth between 2020 and 2022. He said, “Within the Asia-Pacific region, Pakistan shows potential, especially in natural resources and cultural assets. However, challenges remain, particularly in air transport infrastructure and tourist services. Pakistan’s efforts to enhance its tourism sector are evident, with various initiatives to improve ICT readiness and cultural resources”.