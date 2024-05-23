Thursday, May 23, 2024
Pakistan set to take on England in ICC Women’s Championship matches

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2024
LAHORE   -   Pakistan women will take on England women in a three-match ODI series, commencing today (Thursday) at the County Ground in Derby. The second ODI will be played in Taunton on 26 May, followed by the third ODI in Chelmsford on 29 May.

The series, which is part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, will be Pakistan’s eighth and final series in the cycle. Pakistan are currently positioned on fifth spot with 16 points in the 10-team Women’s Championship. The top five teams from this championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

Earlier on the tour, both sides had featured in three T20Is, which were won by the hosts 3-0. Opening batter Sidra Amin (948 runs at an average of 52.66 in the ICC Championship 2022-25), said: “Despite the recent T20I series not going our way, we are fully focused and eager to put on a good performance in the upcoming ODIs against England.

“We believe in our capabilities and are focused on executing our plans well in the upcoming ODI series. The team spirit is high, and we are determined to end the ICC Women’s Championship matches on a positive note.”

PAKISTAN WOMEN SQUAD: Nida Dar (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

ENGLAND WOMEN ODI SQUAD: Heather Knight (Captain), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Charlie Dean, Danielle Wyatt, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone and Tammy Beaumont.

23 May    1st ODI    Derby
26 May    2nd ODI    Taunton
29 May    3rd ODI    Chelmsford

