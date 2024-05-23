Pakistan to experience three episodes of heatwaves in May, June

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Climate Change Romina Khursheed Alam has warned about the three episodes of heatwave in May and June.

During a press conference, Romina has alerted the public about the start of heatwave phases as Pakistan was grappling with climate change.

She informed that nine districts of Punjab, thirteen districts of Sindh while Balochistan’s four districts were engulfed with heatwaves.

PM’s special assistant to climate change shared the government’s efforts to mitigate heat waves, she said public was being aware about the heatwave issue through various sources.

She also highlighted the negative impacts of heatwave, stated that due to climate change induced heatwaves, crops wasted and glaciers melting rapidly.

She also prohibited to avoid smoking near forests as heatwave increase the risks of fire in forests.

Romina Alam stated that the fire fighters have extinguished the recent fire in the forests by taking immediate action. She stressed that precautionary measures were need in these days to avoid any unfavourable event.