Pakistani nation stands with Iran: PM

PM to leave for UAE today: FO

TEHRAN - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says services of Iranian late President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and for oppressed people of Gaza will always be remembered.

He was talking to Supreme Leader and Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Wednesday. The prime minister expressed condolences over the tragic demise of President Raisi and his companions and termed President Raisi as an exemplary leader, who demonstrated steadfast commitment to serving his nation and people.

Recalling President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan in April 2024, the prime minister highlighted the significant role of the late Iranian President in further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran. He affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continuing the vision of the late Iranian President towards enhancing bilateral trade and bolstering Pakistan-Iran relations.

At this critical juncture, the prime minister reiterated solidarity with his Iranian brethren. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to fortify the bonds of friendship and brotherhood with the brotherly nation of Iran. The prime minister also expressed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen friendship and brotherly relations with the Iranian government and people.

The Supreme Leader of Iran acknowledged the sentiments expressed by the government and people of Pakistan during this challenging time. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of emotions and thanked Pakistan for its unwavering support.

He emphasised Iran’s commitment to giving utmost importance to its relations with Pakistan and pledged to advance the vision of the late Iranian President Raisi concerning Pakistan-Iran relations.

The prime minister also extended an invitation to the Supreme Leader of Iran to visit Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, accompanied the Prime Minister during the meeting.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the memorial ceremony in Tehran today, held in the honour of late President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who died in a helicopter crash accident. He paid rich tribute to Seyed Ebrahim Raisi for development and prosperity of the Iranian people, promotion of Pak-Iran relations and services to the region. Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to the Acting President of Iran Dr Muhammad Mokhber. He said the government and people of Pakistan are deeply shocked by the news of the martyrdom of President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage in a tragic accident.

The prime minister said the entire Pakistani nation stands with Iran in this hour of grief and our sympathies are with the families of the martyrs and the Iranian people. He said the late Iranian president was a great friend of Pakistan and moments he spent with the Pakistani people during his visit to Pakistan last month will always be remembered. The prime minister expressed his best wishes for the Caretaker President of Iran Honorable Dr. Mohammad Mokhber. During the ceremony, the Prime Minister also visited the hall where mortal remains of the late Iranian President were kept. The prime minister prayed for high ranks of late Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for Pakistan after completing his one-day visit to Iran.

The Prime Minister was seen off by senior officials of Iran, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu and other diplomatic staff at Tehran’s international airport.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates from May 23.

According to Foreign Office, this would be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the UAE since his election. The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key Ministers of the Cabinet.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE with special focus on trade and investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to hold meetings with other Emirati dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions.

Pakistan and the UAE have long-standing fraternal relations deep rooted in religio-cultural affinity.The Prime Minister’s visit marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE.