The invention of the steam engine by James Watt in the late 18th century revolutionised industry and transportation, sparking the Industrial Revolution. Watt’s improvements to Thomas Newcomen’s design made steam engines more efficient and practical, leading to widespread adoption in factories, mines, and railways. By harnessing the power of steam, Watt’s engine facilitated the mechanisation of production processes, significantly boosting productivity and transforming society. This innovation accelerated economic growth, expanded trade networks, and spurred urbanisation. The steam engine’s impact reverberated globally, laying the foundation for modern industrial society and shaping the course of human history.