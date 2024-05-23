Thursday, May 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“It is the tension between creativity and skepticism that has produced the stunning and unexpected findings of science.” –Carl Sagan

Past in Perspective
May 23, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The invention of the steam engine by James Watt in the late 18th century revolutionised industry and transportation, sparking the Industrial Revolution. Watt’s improvements to Thomas Newcomen’s design made steam engines more efficient and practical, leading to widespread adoption in factories, mines, and railways. By harnessing the power of steam, Watt’s engine facilitated the mechanisation of production processes, significantly boosting productivity and transforming society. This innovation accelerated economic growth, expanded trade networks, and spurred urbanisation. The steam engine’s impact reverberated globally, laying the foundation for modern industrial society and shaping the course of human history.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1716351978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024