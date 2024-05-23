PDA to construct underpasses, flyovers on Ring Road, other busy roads

The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) decided to construct underpasses and flyovers on Ring Road and other key roads to alleviate traffic congestion in Peshawar.

The PDA meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the meeting, which took place after a year and a half, a 33-point agenda was discussed, and significant decisions were made.

The meeting resolved to construct underpasses, flyovers, and improvements on the Ring Road at various busy locations.

The establishment of a PDA sub-office in Regi Model Town was approved, along with an action plan for establishing an education complex in Regi Model Town. Also, various rules and regulations under the PDA Act 2017 were conditionally approved.

In the meeting, approval was granted to provide the necessary land to the Home Department for setting up a Forensic Science Laboratory.

The CM Gandapur directed that a plan be presented within a month for progress on the New Peshawar Valley project. He also stressed the renovation of the grey structure of the BRT and the transition to solar energy for all PDA infrastructure.

The CM also directed to complete maintenance and repair of roads.