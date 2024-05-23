People do not know importance, benefits of voting: DEC

LARKANA - Larkana District Election Commissioner (DEC) Attaullah Brohi Wednesday said that the common people do not know much about the importance and benefits of voting. It should be said that the vote is the power through which real democracy can be established. He said vote is a national trust, people can change their destiny only through the vote adding voting is not only a necessity, but for every citizen first responsibility. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here in his officer. He said that people elect their representatives to the higher houses through voting, who play an important role for the prosperity of the country and the development of the people. He said that the committee consists of representatives of education, health, population improvement, local institutions, information department, NGOs, disabled people, minorities and civil society. He said the main objective is voter’s education, women voter registration and voter turnout. He said that this message of the Election Commission of Pakistan (Vote Ka Indraj Kal Nahin Aaj) to speed up the voter registration campaign especially for women, disabled people and minorities in every village, city and street of the district. He said in this regard, the media, civil society, elected representatives have to play their role, because more than 20 million people of the country are informed only through the media, the importance of voting and the media in the campaign to create awareness among the people. He further said that 8300 message service is available to get vote information on behalf of Election Commission of Pakistan, through which voter can get vote information while sitting at home.The Election Commission of Pakistan is determined that those people who are 18 years of age or above and have an identity card should enter their names in the voter list so that no one is left out of voting.

Other officials of election Commission members included Sindh Information Director larkana Darshan Lal and Journalists were present in the meeting.