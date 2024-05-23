PIA announces big discount for students

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced 20 percent discount for Pakistani students traveling to China to pursue academic degrees.

The national flag carrier has also increased baggage allowance up to 60 kilograms, an official of the airline said.

At present, PIA is operating one weekly flight on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route on every Sunday.

The students who are planning to go to Pakistan for summer holidays or want to travel to homeland after completion of their educational degrees could take benefit from the discount.

Earlier, PIA increased the discount rate on its fares to 27% for students wishing to travel to China.

The national flag carrier also slashed fares of economy and executive economy classes on domestic flights by 20% on Eid ul Fitr.