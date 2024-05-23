PM Shehbaz in UAE: Pakistan seeks investment, not loans

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan has moved beyond seeking loans from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is now focused on joint investment.

Addressing a round-table session "Innovate Together: UAE-Pakistan Tech Collaborations," in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, PM Shehbaz expressed his pleasure at witnessing the talent of UAE's IT professionals. He noted their significant role in the digitalization of various sectors of the economy.

The PM highlighted that over 60 percent of Pakistan's population is youth, and he dedicated considerable time in the past two and a half months to promoting IT.

The premier praised the economic innovations introduced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. He acknowledged the UAE president as a great friend of Pakistan.

He reiterated Pakistan's desire to stabilize its economy through collaboration with the UAE, highlighting the continuous support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed like his father.

Shehbaz Sharif said the UAE was a leader in the IT sector and Pakistan sought joint investments rather than aid.