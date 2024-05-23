Thursday, May 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM Shehbaz in UAE: Pakistan seeks investment, not loans

PM Shehbaz in UAE: Pakistan seeks investment, not loans
Web Desk
7:53 PM | May 23, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan has moved beyond seeking loans from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is now focused on joint investment. 

Addressing a round-table session "Innovate Together: UAE-Pakistan Tech Collaborations," in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, PM Shehbaz expressed his pleasure at witnessing the talent of UAE's IT professionals. He noted their significant role in the digitalization of various sectors of the economy.

The PM highlighted that over 60 percent of Pakistan's population is youth, and he dedicated considerable time in the past two and a half months to promoting IT. 

The premier praised the economic innovations introduced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. He acknowledged the UAE president as a great friend of Pakistan. 

He reiterated Pakistan's desire to stabilize its economy through collaboration with the UAE, highlighting the continuous support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed like his father.

Two children drown in pond

Shehbaz Sharif said the UAE was a leader in the IT sector and Pakistan sought joint investments rather than aid.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1716439788.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024