PMSA observes pen-down strike

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2024
Peshawar

Peshawar    -   Provincial Management Services Association (PMSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter observed a pen-down strike at the provincial civil secretariat against the deputation of ‘blue-eyed’ officials and the posting of OSD officials on key positions.

The PMSA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Joint Secretary, Noman Wazir, in a press release, stated, “Our demand for repatriation of deputationists and posting of OSDs wasn’t honored; therefore, all the PMS officers observed their three-day pen-down strike within the Secretariat Wednesday.” He added the strike aims to restore the rule of law and discourage the deputation of favored officers, who are usurping the rights of the PMS officers and causing damage to public service delivery.

Wazir clarified that the protest was not against the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but against those creating an environment of mistrust between the Chief Minister and the PMS fraternity. He also mentioned that they will participate in a peaceful protest organized by the Secretariat Coordination Council, to be announced soon.

Our Staff Reporter

