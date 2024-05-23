Price of Roti reduced in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - The district administration of Abbottabad has announced a significant price reduction for a 120-gram tandoori roti, setting the price at 15 rupees. This decision was made during a meeting of the Price Review Committee of Abbottabad district, in compliance with provincial government directives following a decrease in flour prices.

The public is encouraged to report any complaints to the Department of Food Office in Abbottabad, either in person, in writing, or via phone. Alongside the reduction in tandoori roti prices, the administration has also issued a new price list for various bakery items and sweets, reflecting the significant drop in wheat prices. According to the updated list, first-grade mixed sweets are priced at 700 rupees, Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun at 750 rupees, Milky Bread (400 grams) at 100 rupees, and Milky Bread (800 grams) at 200 rupees. For second-grade items, mixed sweets are 660 rupees per kilogram, and Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun are 700 rupees. Third-grade items include mixed sweets at 600 rupees and Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun at 650 rupees.

The citizens of Abbottabad have expressed their appreciation for the district administration’s initiative to lower the prices of essential items like roti and bakery products, acknowledging the positive impact on household budgets.