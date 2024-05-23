PTI rejects FIR, demands judicial probe into attack on spokesperson

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday strongly rejected the first information report (FIR) registered by Islamabad police for the alleged murder attempt on the party spokesperson Raoof Hasan. The party demanded formation of an empowered judicial commission to bring the actual perpetrators to justice.

Addressing a press conference along with other party leaders, PTI Secretary General and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub claimed that the Islamabad police had tampered with the FIR, as terror charge was omitted from it. He said that the statement given by PTI Information Secretary Raoof mentioned with clarity the events that occurred but the police did not mention terrorism charges in it.

“We categorically reject and condemn the forged FIR that was lodged by Islamabad Police. It is an attempt to sabotage the integrity of the case,” he added.

Omar asked that they wanted to know who exerted the pressure on Islamabad police to register that FIR, which did not even mention the word terrorism despite the fact it was clearly an act of terrorism.

He demanded immediate formation of a judicial commission to take to task the real culprits. The opposition leader noted the unknown attackers used a sharp object to attack Raoof causing deep wounds on his face.

He blasted the Islamabad police for its failure to round up the attackers despite a lapse of 24 hours.

Speaking on the occasion, Raoof said that it was a well-planned murder attempt on him, as the attackers were not transgender persons but well-trained assassins.

He said that the attackers abused and threatened him and kept on saying, “We are after you”. He said that transgender community had also distanced themselves from the incident.

Raoof claimed that it was a proper orchestrated plan, as he had previously encountered the assailants on last Monday as well.