Punjab Police focus on community-oriented policing: IGP

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has inaugurated the Police Khidmat Markaz Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi. According to the details IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar arrived Rawalpindi on Tuesday night, and inaugurated the public service delivery project along with a Ghazi Constable Inam. IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, RPO Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, DIG Headquarters Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanveer, senior officers were present on the occasion. RPO Rawalpindi While giving a briefing about the facilities provided to the citizens at the Police Khidmat Markaz, said that the police Khidmat Markaz is providing various facilities for citizens such as character certificate, police verification, tenant registration, copy of FIR, learner driving license, renewal of driving license. IG Punjab inspected various sections of the Khidmat Markaz, appreciated the state-of-the-art upgradation, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani briefed the IG Punjab about the construction and renovation of Police Khidmat Markaz. While sharing the details CPO Rawalpindi shared that 20 different facilities will be provided to the citizens under one roof in the Police Khidmat Markaz. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the Punjab police are on focusing community policing measures by establishing Khidmat Markaz following the vision of the Punjab government. IG Punjab emphasized that Police Khidmat Markaz are very important for providing services to public, strengthening the friendship between the people and for promoting the community police measures, later IG Punjab also reviewed the ongoing construction works of Safe City Project Rawalpindi, SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar briefed IG Punjab on the ongoing work on the projects. IGP instructed to complete the development work according to high standards within the stipulated time frame.