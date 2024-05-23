Rain washes out first Pak-England T20I

LEEDS - The first Twenty20 International between Pakistan and England, scheduled for Wednesday, was called off due to persistent rain at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. The inclement weather prevented any play, with the ground remaining covered throughout the day. Continuous rain since morning meant not a single ball could be bowled, resulting in the match’s abandonment. The match was supposed to start at 6:30 PM local time, but the relentless downpour made play impossible. The series remains tied at 0-0, with the focus now shifting to Edgbaston for the second T20I.

This series serves as the final preparation for both teams before the T20 World Cup 2024, commencing on June 1. Pakistan is set to play its group matches in the United States, while England will compete in the West Indies.Pakistan recently participated in two T20I series: one at home against New Zealand and another in Dublin against Ireland. These were Babar Azam’s initial assignments following his reappointment as the white-ball captain. The series against New Zealand ended in a 2-2 draw, with one match also called off due to rain. In Ireland, Pakistan secured a 2-1 victory. Despite the win, several issues were apparent for Pakistan that need resolution before the World Cup. England’s last T20I series was against the West Indies in January this year, which they lost 3-2.

SQUADS

PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.

ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.