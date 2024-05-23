Rana Tanveer for ensuring availability of urea, DAP to farmers

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister Rana Tanveer yesterday directed to ensure availability of urea and DAP fertilizers to the farmers.

He made these remarks in a review meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee. Federal Secretary M/o National Food Security & Research Capt (R) Muhammad Asif and Federal Secretary M/o Industries & Production Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry also attended the meeting. The purpose of the meeting to evaluate the demand and supply of urea and DAP for Kharif season. The meeting was informed that demand for urea fertilizer for Kharif season 2024 is 3.6% higher than last year. It was shared that Ministry of Industries & Production is monitoring the availability and production of fertilizer with the provincial governments.

The minister said the government is committed to the welfare and improvement of agriculture and is ensuring integrated measures for agricultural development and prosperity of farmers. All resources will be utilized. Gas supply will be ensured for fertilizer plants. Fertilizers manufacturing industries will increase production of fertilizers on priority basis, the meeting was informed.