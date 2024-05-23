Rupee loses 8 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday lost 08 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.47 against the previous day’s closing at Rs278.39. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs277.35 and Rs280.10 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 16 paisas to close at Rs302.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of 94 pasias was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.88 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs353.94. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 02 paisas to close at Rs75.81, and Saudi Riyal by 01 paisa to close at Rs 74.24.