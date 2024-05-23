Shikarpur Police rescue abducted colleagues, arrest involved officer

SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur Police successfully rescued two abducted officers and apprehended a fellow policeman allegedly involved in the kidnapping.

According to SSP Shikarpur, constables Muhammad Siddique Malik and Imdad Ali Soomro were taken from the jurisdiction of Khanpur police station. Investigations revealed that officer Irfan Jatoi conspired with a dacoit gang, the Badani Jatoi gang, to orchestrate the abduction.

Responding swiftly, police formed special teams to locate the missing officers. Their efforts culminated in a targeted operation in Kacha area, Kot Shahu, where they not only secured the release of Malik and Soomro but also apprehended Irfan Jatoi.

Jatoi is currently under investigation to uncover the full extent of his involvement and potential motives. This incident highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in tackling internal threats alongside external criminal activity.