Sindh govt establishes Rapid Response Unit to combat menace of narcotics

KARACHI - In order to combat the growing menace of narcotics and respond swiftly against drug peddlers smugglers and suppliers, a Rapid Response Unit (RRU), Narcotics Control has been established with immediate effect.

According to the office order issued here by the Secretary of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, the headquarters of the RRU will be the office of the Director General of Narcotics Control in Karachi. The Rapid Response Unit will function round the clock, including public Holidays to ensure prompt response to narcotics-related activities under the direct supervision and necessary support of the DG Narcotics Control Sindh.

The order stated that the DG Sindh and the Director of Narcotics Control Karachi were asked to provide suitable office space to the Rapid Response Unit.

Ban on transfer, posting, leaves of Excise dept staff to achieve tax collection target

The Senior Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sindh Sharjeel Memon has imposed a complete ban on all kinds of leaves and transfers/postings of officers/officials of the Excise and Taxation department to achieve the target of tax collection. According to an order issued here the other day, in order to achieve the tax collection target set by the Sindh government, a complete ban was imposed on all kinds of leaves and transfers/postings of the officers/officials of the department with immediate effect.

In light of the directions of the Senior Minister, it was also decided that all offices of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department will remain open for 7 days a week till 30th June 2024, throughout the province and all officers and staff have been directed to be present in the office on duty to facilitate the public and ensure smooth functioning of the department, a circular stated.