Thursday, May 23, 2024
SMIU students’ societies’ election to be held today

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s Directorate of Students Affairs and Counselling will organise annual elections of Students Council for the tenure of 2024-25 today (tomorrow) at SMIUs premises.  The voting process will start from 10:00am and end at 02:00pm.  The Students Council is comprised of eight students’ societies included Science Society, Debating Society, Community Service Society, Character Building Society, Literary Society, Arts Society, Sports Society and Music Society.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai has said that it is a unique and democratic feature and tradition of SMIU that helps its student to develop themselves in leadership roles and learn democratic values through competition. At the same time, he hoped that the entire election process would be peaceful, democratic values will be upheld and the students shall cast their votes freely.   Director of Students Affairs and Counselling Muhammad Naeem Ahmed has appreciated the students’ panels who are contesting elections and has advised to all members of different societies that they must maintain discipline and participate in the election by casting their valuable votes.

Our Staff Reporter

