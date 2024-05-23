Special measures to be taken to avoid Congo virus on Eid-ul-Azha: Commissioner

Rawalpindi - The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak while issuing instructions regarding cleanliness, security and other arrangements in wake of Eid-ul-Azha said that keeping in mind the movement of animals before Eid, special measures should be taken to avoid Congo virus and other diseases.

He directed to establish veterinary camps at animal sale points. Livestock Department should ensure proper vaccination at the entry and exit points.

Engineer Aamir Khattak said that since there will be a complete ban on plastic bags, alternative arrangements should be made. RWMC to distribute biodegradable bags for the collection of waste and hides/ skins of sacrificial animals. He said that cooperation of public is indispensable to ensure cleanliness and can register their complaints by calling the toll-free number 08000-9211. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Syed Nazarat Ali, CO Health Dr. Ijaz, CO Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Rana Sajid and other concerned officers participated in this meeting held at Commissioner office Rawalpindi to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha. Commissioner Rawalpindi further said that on the occasion of Eid, special arrangements should be made for cleanliness. He directed to ensure proper disposal of animal waste and proper control of flies.

He also directed to carry out cleanliness operation during Eid especially and the narrow streets where vehicles cannot pass, manual wheelbarrows to be used.

Likewise, sanitary workers, garbage bags and handcarts to be allocated for each sacrificial point. Pre Eid work plan includes washing of mosques, cleanliness of Eidgah, graveyards, main markets etc. That the administrative officers should ensure that cattle markets are set up at approved sale points and that all SOPs related to animal health and sanitation along with cleaning of the markets should be followed to reduce the risk of Congo virus.